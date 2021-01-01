Officers of the Drug Control Department of the Territorial MIA GA detained a 35-year-old resident of Zakamsk on suspicion of selling prohibited substances. According to the operatives, the citizen distributed synthetic drugs using contact and non-contact methods. During a personal search and searches at the place of residence, the police seized about 5 grams of heroin, 10 grams of N-methylephedrone and 14 grams of mephedrone.

The detainee explained that he did not store any other prohibited substances. However, the operatives in the course of further work found that the suspect stored the bulk of the drugs at his dacha plot in the village of Kukushtan, Permsky District. In the garden, the guards found a cache with N-methylephedrone with a total weight of about 1 kg.

A criminal case was initiated on all the fact of illegal drug trafficking. The suspect has been taken to custody. The investigation is on-going.