“Criminal investigation officers of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Sergievo-Posadsky Urban District detained a citizen of one of the neighboring countries. He is suspected of a series of telephone frauds against residents of the Moscow Region.

It was established that at the end of September, an unknown person called the home phone number of a resident of Sergiev Posad and introduced herself as her daughter. The woman reported that she had become the culprit of an accident in which a young child was injured. To resolve the issue of reconciliation and avoid criminal liability, she needed money in the amount of 800 thousand rubles.

The pensioner collected the 177 thousand rubles available in the house and handed them over to the courier who arrived soon, and then withdrew another 173 thousand from the bank deposit. She wrapped the money in a bag and put it in the back seat of a taxi called by unknown persons. Only after that, the woman called her daughter and found out that she was all right.

Investigation Department of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Sergievo-Posadsky Urban District instituted a criminal investigation into this fact on the grounds of an offense stipulated by Article 159 of the RF Criminal Code.

The police quickly identified the suspect, who had collected the stolen money from the taxi driver. As a result of search efforts, the defendant was detained on the territory of the Belgorod Region.

According to investigators, the defendant participated in five more crimes, which at the same time were committed in an analogous way in the territory of Sergiev Posad. The total damage amounted to about 2 million rubles.

Placement to custody was selected as the preventive measure for the suspect. The police establish the identities of other participants in the unlawful activities and their involvement in previously registered crimes,” said the official representative of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia Irina Volk.