Police officers in relation to citizens brought to the territorial bodies of internal affairs after the completion of the CSKA - Zenit football match, compiled 51 protocols on administrative offenses, including:

25 - under Article 20.31 of the Code of Administrative Offenses of the Russian Federation “Violation of rules of conduct by spectators at official sports competitions,” of which 14 - for the use of pyrotechnic products;

23 – under Article 20.20 of the Code of Administrative Offenses of the Russian Federation “Consumption (drinking) of alcoholic beverages in prohibited places or consumption of narcotic drugs or psychotropic substances, new potentially dangerous psychoactive substances or intoxicating substances in public places”.

2 – under Article 20.1 of the Code of Administrative Offenses of the Russian Federation “Petty hooliganism”.

1 – under Article 20.25 of the Code of Administrative Offenses of the Russian Federation “Evasion of the execution of administrative punishment”.

It should be noted that the stadium where the match was held did not meet the requirements of the Safety Rules for official sports competitions. In particular, there was no video recording of the sectors where the most active fans were located.

Operational-investigative activities are continued.