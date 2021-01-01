“Officers of the Department for Economic Security and Combating the Corruption of the MIA General Administration for the Krasnoyarsk Territory have detained members of the group who are accused of illegal entrepreneurial activity.

According to preliminary information, in 2013, the offenders created an organization registered in accordance with the established procedure. On behalf of individuals, they systematically concluded with citizens loan agreements secured with movable and immovable property, which they subsequently appropriated. In a number of cases, the accomplices resorted to extortion. The company's offices functioned in Krasnoyarsk, Zheleznogorsk, Novosibirsk, Kemerovo, Abakan, and Kyzyl.

Investigators of the General Investigation Administration of the MIA General Administration for the Krasnoyarsk Territory instituted criminal proceedings on the grounds of crimes provided for in Articles 171 and 163 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation, which were combined in one proceeding.

As a result of operational-search measures implemented in those cities, officers of the MIA General Administration for the Krasnoyarsk Territory, with the participation of the Rosgvardia, detained five members of the group. During the searches, motor vehicles, gold items, cash, office equipment and communication equipment, as well as accounting documents of evidentiary value were seized.

The three detainees are currently taken to custody. A ban on certain actions was selected as the preventive measure for other two alleged accomplices. The preliminary investigation continues,” said the Spokesperson for the Russian MIA Irina Volk.