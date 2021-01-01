“Officers of the Division for Economic Security and Combating the Corruption of the Department of Internal Affairs for the South-Western Administrative District of the MIA of Russia GA for the city of Moscow suppressed the activities of a group whose members were suspected of fraud.

It was preliminarily established that the offenders, on behalf of a company operating in the field of law, offered services for making changes to the credit histories of citizens and assistance in obtaining loans on favorable terms. At the same time, they did not have a real opportunity to do that. The suspects concluded contracts with clients in an office in one of the rented business centers of the capital. However, after receiving a payment, the scams stopped communicating.

According to available information, more than 50 citizens suffered from the actions of the offenders, the material damage exceeded 100 million rubles.

Investigator of the GA for Investigation of the MIA of Russia GA for the city of Moscow instituted a criminal case on the features of an offense stipulated by part 4 of Article 159 of the RF Criminal Code.

As a result of operational-search activities, the Moscow police detained the alleged leader and ten members of the gang.

In the office, as well as in the places of residence of the defendants in the territory of Moscow and the Moscow Region, 18 searches were carried out. Cash, seals, computer equipment, objects and documents of evidentiary value for the criminal case were seized.

The alleged organizer of the fraudulent scheme has been taken into custody. The court applied for her accomplices a preventive measure in the form of obligation to appear.

Currently, further investigative actions and operational-search measures are being carried out aimed at establishing all the circumstances of the illegal activities of the detainees,” said the official representative of the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs Irina Volk.