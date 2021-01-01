“Officers of the Criminal Investigation Department of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Belgorod Region seized from illegal trafficking arms, including those referring to the period of the Great Patriotic War, ammunition, as well as narcotic drugs from illegal trafficking.

According to available information, a few years ago, a local resident during excavations found, presumably, a Mosin rifle. Together with his older brother, he restored it: replaced the bolt and buttstock, installed the bracket under the optical sight. In 2021, the man decided to sell the find, which plan became known to the operatives. The police seized the rifle and sent it for examination, which confirmed that this was a firearm of the Great Patriotic War period, suitable for firing.

During searches at the place of residence of the brothers, in the village of Yastrebovo, Belgorod Region, police officers found a single-shot TOZ-8 rifle and a short-gun suitable for firing, live ammunition, more than 5.5 kg of TNT and about 700 grams of smokeless powder.

It turned out that the eldest of the brothers was also engaged in excavations and collected war trophies. The collection included items structurally similar to the cooled Kalashnikov light machine gun and the Shpagin submachine gun, an air rifle, more than 300 cartridges, cases from grenades, mines and armor-piercing shells, parts of firearms and fuses, which were sent for examination. In addition, more than 500 grams of marijuana were seized from the man. The suspects were detained with the power support of Rosgvardia officers.

Criminal cases on the grounds of crimes provided for by Articles 222, 222.1 and 228 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation have been instituted by the investigator of the MIA of Russia Division for the Belgorodsky District. The court chose in respect of the defendants a preventive measure in the form of recognizance of non-exit and proper conduct,” said the official representative of the MIA of Russia Irina Volk.