“Officers of the Traffic Police Department of the MIA of Russia GA for Moscow identified accounts of citizens on the Internet who publicly demonstrated violations of the Traffic Rules of the Russian Federation, their disregard for safety standards, as well as actions that posed a threat to the life and health of citizens. This information was sent to the Moscow Prosecutor's Office.

The inspection confirmed that users of three accounts in the popular social network violated the requirements of the Federal Law of 27.07.2006 No. 149-FZ “On Information, Information Technologies and Information Protection”.

Currently, the court has fully satisfied the requirements of the Moscow City Prosecutor's Office to recognize the information posted on these pages as prohibited for distribution in the territory of the Russian Federation.

The work of the State Traffic Safety Inspectorate to identify content that is unacceptable from the point of view of road safety will continue,” said the official representative of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia Irina Volk.