In the period from 23 to 25 November, the 89th session of the General Assembly of the International Criminal Police Organization – Interpol was held in Istanbul (Republic of Turkey).

The three-day forum was attended by the heads of law enforcement agencies of 160 countries of the world. The Russian Federation was represented by an interdepartmental delegation headed by State Secretary – Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation Igor Zubov.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan made a speech at the opening of the session, saying that it was a great honor for his country to host the Interpol General Assembly in Istanbul, the oldest city where civilizations were meeting. He expressed confidence that the event would make a significant contribution to ensuring the security and protection of Interpol member countries.

Interpol President Kim Jong-young noted that Interpol and its digital systems must keep up with the times – this was necessary to prevent the growing threat from cybercrime in the context of the mass use of information and communication technologies in the world.

The focus of attention of the representatives of the international police community attending the General Assembly was on the issues of increasing the effectiveness of joint work in combating terrorism and transnational crime. Following the discussions, there were adopted respective resolutions, aimed at strengthening the capacity of Interpol to combat the modern criminal threats.

The global situation with the spread of the novel coronavirus infection (COVID-19) has led to an increase in the use of online communications by government agencies, enterprises and individuals, which provoked an increase in the number of cybercrimes. In this regard, the delegates discussed issues of expanding technical and operational interaction.

On the sidelines of the session, the Russian delegation held working meetings with colleagues from the UAE, India, Serbia, Vietnam, Chile, Belarus, China, Argentina, Uzbekistan, South Korea and a number of other countries, during which the most pressing issues of cooperation between law enforcement agencies in the fight against crime, as well as opportunities for further strengthening partnership relations, were discussed.

During the General Assembly, Ahmed Nasser Al Raisi, Inspector General of the UAE Ministry of Internal Affairs, was elected President of the Interpol.

In addition, the Federated States of Micronesia were admitted to Interpol. Thus, the number of member countries of the Organization increased to 195.

The session of the General Assembly was another confirmation of the growing role of Interpol on the international arena and its high authority in the world community.

The next, 90th session of the Interpol General Assembly will be held next year in the Republic of India.

Photo: Interpol Twitter