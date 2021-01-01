Today, the Moscow University of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia named after V.Ya. Kikot hosted a ceremony to honor athletes representing the Dynamo Society - winners and prize-winners of the XXXII Summer Olympic Games in Tokyo.

The event was attended by representatives of the Presidential Administration, the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia and other law enforcement agencies, the Ministry of Sports of the Russian Federation, the Russian Olympic Committee, the heads of sports federations, the leaders of the Dynamo Society, athletes and their coaches.

Chief of the MIA Public Service and Personnel Department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation, Lieutenant-General of the Internal Service Vladimir Kubyshko read out the welcoming speech on behalf of the Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Dynamo Society, Minister of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation, General of the Police of the Russian Federation Vladimir Kolokoltsev, which read:

“Dear Colleagues! Dear Friends!

On behalf of the Board of Trustees of the Dynamo Society and myself, I cordially congratulate you on your brilliant victories at the XXXII Summer Olympic Games in Tokyo!

Our team included 93 Dynamo athletes, 14 of them became Olympic champions, 20 athletes won silver and bronze medals.

Russia is proud of you. Thousands of young men and women on your vivid examples come to the physical culture and sports, realize their ambitious plans and bold dreams.

In April 2023, the Dynamo Society will celebrate its centennial anniversary. Today it is an all-Russian public and state organization that conducts active work in all important areas of sports - from mass and children's and youth sports to sports of the highest achievements.

The Dynamo Society glorified our country with legendary athletes and coaches. Now your names will forever remain in its annals.

I sincerely wish you good health, happiness, prosperity and further sports victories for the glory of our Motherland – Great Russia!”

Chairman of the Dynamo Society Anatoly Gulevsky thanked the athletes who in a fierce struggle achieved bright and extremely important victories for our country. He noted that it was decided to hold the award ceremony solemnly and thereby emphasize the deep respect for the Olympians and their coaches both on the part of the teams forming the Dynamo Society and on the part of all Russian citizens.

Olympic athletes and their coaches were awarded honorary badges of the Central Council of the Dynamo Society “For Merit in Sports” and gifts.

The event ended with a festive concert.