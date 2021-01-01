The Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation has drafted a departmental order “On Approving the Procedure for Conducting Mandatory State Fingerprint Registration and Photographing of Foreign Citizens and Stateless Persons Who Have Arrived in the Russian Federation for Purposes Unrelated to the Implementation of Labor Activity for a Period Exceeding Ninety Calendar Days, as well as For Foreign Citizens and Stateless Persons Who Arrived in the Russian Federation for the Purpose of Carrying Out Labor Activity”.

The draft law approves the procedure for the territorial bodies of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation to conduct mandatory state fingerprint registration and photographing of foreign citizens of the above category at the regional and district levels.

In order to ensure the prompt and high-quality fingerprint registration and photographing procedures in the territory of individual constituent entities of the Russian Federation, the list of which is established by the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation, it is envisaged that an authorized organization, as well as a federal State unitary enterprise supervised by the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation, shall be involved in providing the assistance.