Drug Control officers of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Kaluga Region in the course of measures aimed at identifying and suppressing the facts of drug trafficking detained a man suspected of involvement in drug trafficking.

As a result of a personal search of the citizen there was seized a bundle with a powdery substance. According to the results of chemical analysis, the seized powder was heroin with a total mass of more than 497.7 grams.

A criminal case has been instituted on crime features stipulated by part 3 of Article 30 “Preparation for crime and attempted crime” and part 4 of Article 228.1 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation “Illegal manufacture, sale or transfer of narcotics, psychotropic substances or their analogues, as well as the illegal sale or transfer of narcotic containing plants or psychotropic substances, or parts thereof, containing narcotics or psychotropic substances”. The suspect was detained pursuant to Article 91 of the Russian Federation Criminal Procedure Code. Persons that could be involved in the illegal activities are being identified.

Currently, investigative actions are being carried out aimed at establishing the source of origin of the prohibited substance.