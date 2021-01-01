Today, on the Federal portal of draft regulatory legal acts (http://regulation.gov.ru/) of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia, a draft order of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia “On Amendments to Subparagraph 28 of Paragraph 10 of the Model Regulations on the Territorial Body of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation at the District Level, approved by order No. 355 of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia dated June 5, 2017” has been posted.

Federal Law No. 22-FZ of February 24, 2021 “On Amendments to the Federal Law “On the Legal Status of Foreign Citizens in the Russian Federation” and Certain Legislative Acts of the Russian Federation Regarding the Regulation of the Legal Status of Stateless Persons amended Federal Law No. 115-FZ of July 25, 2002 “On the legal status of foreign citizens in the Russian Federation”, which provide for the empowerment of the territorial bodies of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation to issue to stateless persons a temporary identity card of a stateless person in the Russian Federation (hereinafter referred to as a temporary ID certificate) if such a person has no documents certifying the identity of the stateless person and recognized by the Russian Federation in this capacity, and in the absence of a state for which the stateless person can leave the Russian Federation if he has a residence permit or other document confirming the right to temporary or permanent residence in the territory of a foreign state, or in connection with the execution of the taken in his respect decision on administrative expulsion from the Russian Federation, on deportation or readmission, as well as on the replacement and cancellation of the temporary ID certificate.

In this connection, the Model Regulation on the Territorial Body of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation of the District Level, approved by Order of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation No. 355 of June 5, 2017, is supposed to be supplemented by the powers of the territorial body of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia at the district level to issue, replace and cancel a temporary ID certificate.