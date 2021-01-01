“Operatives of the Administration for Economic Security and Combating the Corruption of the MIA of Russia GA for the Perm Territory suppressed the production and bottling of windshield washer fluid, which contained methanol. The police found an enterprise for its bottling in a hangar on Promyshlennaya Street in the capital of the region.

Production was carried out by an officially registered commercial organization, the main activity of which was the manufacture and sale of car chemicals. According to its director and employees, they were unaware of the legislative ban on the use of methyl alcohol for domestic purposes. As a result, for several years the company has been selling the windshield washer fluid containing the poisonous substance. It was established that the finished products were supplied to the cities and villages of Kama Area as well as to the Republic of Tatarstan.

During the searches, police officers and the regional department of the FSB of Russia seized more than sixteen thousand liters of methyl alcohol, as well as about two thousand canisters of the liquid ready for sale.

A criminal case was instituted on the grounds of a crime under Article 234 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation. The police will take measures to seize the illegally produced products from trade outlets,” said the official representative of the MIA of Russia Irina Volk.