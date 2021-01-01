“Officers of the Division for Economic Security and Combating the Corruption of the Department of Internal Affairs for the Northern Administrative District of the MIA of Russia GA for the city of Moscow detained suspects in multimillion-ruble fraud.

According to investigators, the general director of a real estate agency located in the center of the capital created a criminal community for the purpose of personal enrichment. Acting out of selfish motives, she involved accomplices in the illegal activities, formed seven structural units, and also established the procedure for interaction and exchange of information among them.

According to the developed plan, the offenders collected information about the deceased owners of Moscow real estate objects. Using made in advance forged passports and documents, including those of foreign countries, the suspects illegally registered property in the names of accomplices in the criminal community posing as heirs or buyers. For participation in these transactions, new homeowners received a cash reward in the amount of three hundred thousand rubles and more.

Subsequently, the legalization of apartments in the secondary housing market was carried out. Their cost at sale ranged from 6 to 30 million rubles. Only a few months later, bona fide buyers learned about the fictitiousness of the contracts of sale, having received a subpoena from the court to declare the transactions invalid.

Thus, the scammers illegally seized fifteen real estate objects. According to the preliminary data, the total amount of damage caused to the city budget exceeded eighty million rubles. And the affected citizens lost in total sixty million rubles.

An investigator of the Internal Affairs Administration for the Northern Administrative District of the MIA of Russia GA for Moscow has instituted criminal cases on the grounds of crimes provided for by part 4 of Article 159 as well as parts 1 and 2 of Article 210 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation.

As a result of operational-search measures, the alleged organizer and sixteen active members of the criminal community were detained. With respect to all of them a preventive measure has been chosen in the form of a recognizance of non-exit and appropriate conduct.

Searches were conducted at the places of residence of the offenders and in the office premises. The police found forged passports, fictitious forms of consent, powers of attorney, certificates of inheritance, receipts of money transfers, sales contracts, lists with addresses of apartments. Bank cards, cash, precious jewelry, and personal documents of deceased citizens, which have evidentiary value for the criminal case, were also seized.

The preliminary investigation continues,” said the official Spokesperson for the Russian MIA Irina Volk.