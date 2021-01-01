“Officers of the Drug Control Department of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Pskov Region detained a resident of St. Petersburg. He is suspected of illegal production and storage of narcotic drugs in large and especially large quantities.

It was preliminarily established that in April of this year the director of an enterprise producing computer equipment purchased a house for 2.5 million rubles in the village of Zhdani, of the Pskov Region. He spent another six hundred thousand rubles on laboratory equipment and reagents for the production of narcotic substances.

The offender did not have time to organize the mass production and sale of drugs. In late October, he was detained by drug police and fighters of the “Grom” special unit. During the search, mephedrone with a total mass of more than 2.5 kg, 28 kg of drug precursors, special chemical equipment, overalls, and gas masks were seized.

Investigators of the Investigative Unit of the MIA of Russia Inter-Municipal Division “Strugo-Krasnensky” instituted five criminal cases on the features of offenses stipulated by parts 4 and 5 of Article 228.1 of the RF Criminal Code. Placement to custody was selected as the preventive measure for the suspect. The criminal investigation is on-going,” said the official Spokesperson for the Russian MIA Irina Volk.