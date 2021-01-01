As a result of illegal actions of citizens, one of the agricultural enterprises of the Novoalexandrovsky Urban District suffered a damage of more than 240 million rubles.

The Investigation unit of the General Investigation Administration of the MIA of Russia GA for the Stavropol Territory instituted criminal proceedings on features of a crime under parts 1 and 2 of Article 210 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation against employees of one of the breeding collective farms of the Novoalexandrovsky Urban District.

During the preliminary investigation, it was established that in 2020, the head of the agricultural enterprise created a multi-structural criminal community of his direct subordinates and other employees of the organization, the main purpose of which was to commit theft of the property of the breeding farm.

Members of the community committed at least four episodes of theft of property by entering false information about the results of the harvested crop into the documents of the financial and economic activities of the agricultural enterprise. At the moment, the total damage amounted to more than 240 million rubles. The income received was used to purchase real estate and motor vehicles for personal use.

In February 2021, community members with the aim of unimpeded theft of the property of the breeding farm in violation of the law, which fact was established by the court, removed the current leadership from management.

Currently, the organizer and six defendants have been detained, one of whom has been previously put on the federal wanted list.

The whereabouts of three more citizens are being established, and the issue of announcing them wanted on the federal level is being resolved.

The General Investigation Administration of the MIA of Russia GA for the Stavropol Territory instituted criminal proceedings against several members of the criminal community on features of a crime under part 4 of Article 158 and part 2 of Article 330 of the Russian Criminal Code. And also, in relation to the organizer of the community, a criminal case is being investigated on the grounds of a crime provided for in part 2 of Article 165 of the Russian Criminal Code.

The General Investigation Administration of the regional GA conducts investigative and procedural actions and operational-search measures aimed at establishing new episodes of illegal activities of the defendants.

The criminal investigation is ongoing.