In September of this year, as part of the operational-preventive operation “Mak-2021” (Poppy-2021), officers of the drug control unit of the MIA of Russia Division for the Sovetsko-Gavansky District detained a resident of the village of Gatka.

During the investigation, it was established that the 46-year-old man harvested wild hemp and dried it under a special shed in the forest. Police together with officers of the regional department of the FSB of Russia seized about 220 kilograms of a drug-containing plant from the detainee.

In addition, the police revealed an additional episode of the defendant’s unlawful activities. It was established that the man systematically provided the premises of his country house to acquaintances for consumption of marijuana by them.

The criminal case was instituted on the grounds of the crime stipulated by part 1 of Article 232 of the RF Criminal Code “Organization or maintenance of a drug den or systematic provision of premises for the consumption of narcotic drugs, psychotropic substances or their analogues” and part 3 of Article 228 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation “Illegal acquisition, storage, transportation, manufacture, processing of narcotic drugs, psychotropic substances or their analogues, as well as illegal acquisition, storage, transportation of plants containing narcotic drugs or psychotropic substances, or their parts containing narcotic drugs or psychotropic substances” with the approved indictment, was sent to the court for consideration on the merits. This article presumes a punishment in the form of imprisonment for a term of up to 15 years.

During the investigation, the defendant made ​​a pre-trial agreement with the investigation. With respect to him a preventive measure has been chosen in the form of recognizance of non-exit and proper conduct.