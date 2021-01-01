Officers of the Ulan-Ude Linear Division on Transport of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia, during a raid on the shore of Lake Baikal in one of the settlements of the Republic of Buryatia, detained a 45-year-old local resident who, with the help of a motorboat and fishing nets with a total length of about one and a half kilometers, which were a prohibited tool for the mass extermination of aquatic biological resources, caught omul in the amount of more than 470 pieces.

The total damage caused by the actions of the poacher amounted to three and a half million rubles.

Currently, a criminal case has been instituted against the offender on the grounds of a crime under part 3 of Article 256 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation “Illegal catching of aquatic biological resources”. The man faces a possibility of a prison term of up to five years.

The transport police of Eastern Siberia recalls that since October 1, 2017, the catching of omul in Lake Baikal is prohibited. Restrictions were introduced to prevent the extinction of the Baikal endemic population.