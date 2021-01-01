“Officers of the Division for Economic Security and Combating the Corruption of the Department of Internal Affairs for the Northern Administrative District of the MIA of Russia GA for the city of Moscow suppressed the activities of an illegal gambling club.

The gaming hall was located on the street of Linii Oktyabrskoy Zheleznoy Dorogi in the north of Moscow and worked in closed mode following all measures of secrecy. Employees of the institution maintained a telephone database of regular customers. Visitors could enter the premises only on appointment or on phone call.

Police officers conducted twelve searches, as a result of which fifty-two units of modified gambling equipment were found. Also, CCTV footage was seized, on which the illegal activities of the illegal business organizers were recorded.

Investigator of the territorial unit of the Investigative Committee of Russia instituted a criminal case on the features of an offense stipulated by part 3 of Article 171.2 of the RF Criminal Code.

Currently, operative investigative steps are being taken aimed at establishing all the persons involved in the organization of illegal gambling,” said the Spokesperson for the Russian MIA Irina Volk.