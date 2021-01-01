A representative of a financial organization made a statement to the police of the city of Mirny that a shortage of a large amount of money had been found during the audit.

Employees of the Unit for Economic Security and Combating the Corruption of the MIA of Russia Division for the Mirninsky District during the operational-search measures established that a bank employee was involved in the disappearance of the money.

A 34-year-old local resident, holding the position of a senior cashier, in the period from March 2020 to September 2021, using her official position, systematically committed thefts from the cash register of funds entrusted to her.

The woman credited the stolen cash to her account opened in another bank, and then used it for stakes in a virtual casino.

To conceal the shortage of funds, the offender carefully prepared for the upcoming checks, entered false information into the program and reworked the audit reports.

Thus, as a result of her unlawful actions the banking institution suffered a damage exceeding twenty-seven million rubles. The suspect said she intended to pay the damage in full.

The citizen was prosecuted in accordance with the features of a crime stipulated by part 4 of Article 160 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation “Misappropriation or embezzlement”, and the preventive measure was chosen against her in the form of a recognizance non-exit and proper conduct.