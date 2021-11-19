In Kaluga, during measures aimed at identifying and suppressing the facts of drug trafficking, foreign citizens born in 1977 and 1974 came to the focus of attention of operatives of the Department for Drug Control of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Kaluga Region.

Subsequently, significant information was obtained, which suggested that those citizens had been preparing a prohibited substance for sale through caches to third parties in the territory of the regional center. During the personal search and inspection of the car of the citizens, the police seized 140 bundles with a substance containing heroin with a total weight of 220.7 grams.

A criminal case has been instituted on crime features stipulated by part 3 of Article 30 “Preparation for crime and attempted crime” and part 4 of Article 228.1 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation “Illegal manufacture, sale or transfer of narcotics, psychotropic substances or their analogues, as well as the illegal sale or transfer of narcotic containing plants or psychotropic substances, or parts thereof, containing narcotics or psychotropic substances”. The suspects were detained pursuant to Article 91 of the Russian Federation Criminal Procedure Code. Persons that could be involved in the illegal activities are being identified.