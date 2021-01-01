During the operational-search measures, criminal investigation officers found that a previously convicted 37-year-old man in the spring-summer period of this year committed illegal logging of more than 144 cubic meters of birch. As the suspect explained, he had independently cut down trees for firewood and later sold them. In total, the attacker cut down 121 trees on the territory of the Kuraginsky Rural District forestry. The total damage amounted to 733 thousand rubles.

Investigators of the MIA of Russia Inter-District Division “Kuraginsky” instituted a criminal case against the suspect on the grounds of an offense under part 3 of Article 260 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation “Illegal felling of forest plantations”. The sanction of this article presumes a punishment in the form of imprisonment for a term of up to 7 years.

Placement to custody was selected as the preventive measure for the offender.