“Officers of the MIA of Russia Main Directorate for Criminal Investigation, together with colleagues from the Ministry of Internal Affairs in the Republic of North Ossetia-Alania, detained suspects in the illegal trafficking of firearms and the sale of counterfeit money.

According to preliminary data, the offenders sold fake banknotes of the Bank of Russia with a face value of five thousand rubles in the territory of the Republic of North Ossetia-Alania. In addition, they were engaged in the sale of firearms, including in a contactless way through caches.

As a result of operational-search measures, the police, together with colleagues from the FSB of Russia, with the power support of Rosgvardia officers, detained two accomplices. One of them - at a gas station on the “Kavkaz” highway during the sale of a pistol, the second in the Leninsky Urban District of the Moscow Region.

In total, during operational measures, the police seized seven pieces of firearms, about two hundred cartridges of various calibers and counterfeit banknotes worth seven hundred thousand rubles from illegal circulation.

Investigator of the Investigation Department of the MIA for the Republic of North Ossetia-Alania instituted criminal cases on the grounds of offenses under Article 186 and Article 222 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation. The suspects were placed to custody.

Measures aimed at establishing possible accomplices and all facts of illegal activity are being continued,” said the official representative of the Russian MIA Irina Volk.