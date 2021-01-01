State Secretary – Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation Igor Zubov headed the Russian interdepartmental delegation to the 89th session of the Interpol General Assembly, which opened in Istanbul.

The work of the Assembly, which is the highest governing body of Interpol, is attended by delegations of the member countries of this organization from around the world. The forum participants plan to discuss new methods of work of law enforcement agencies, as well as the budget of Interpol and key programs of its activities.

During the event, the Russian delegation plan to hold a number of bilateral and multilateral consultations with the heads of delegations of the leading countries of the world on topical issues of cooperation in the fight against international crime.

The 89th session will last until November 25. There will be adopted resolutions aimed at further improving the activities of the organization. In addition, within the framework of the General Assembly, elections to the governing bodies of Interpol will be held.

Photo: https://www.interpol.int