“Officers of the Criminal Investigation Department of the MIA of Russia GA for the Volgograd Region detained two women on suspicion of stealing money from bank cards of pensioners.

According to preliminary data, malefactors in the branches of credit institutions looked for pensioners using bank cards. Seizing the moment, they peeked at the PIN codes the elderly people entered during banking transactions. Following them, the suspects used sharp objects to cut the bags and steal the cards, and then withdrew money from them. To conspiracy, women changed clothes several times a day, used wigs and sunglasses.

As a result of the undertaken operational-search measures, police officers, with the power support by the Rosgvardia, detained the defendants in the city of Tambov. During the search at their place of residence, five mobile phones, eight bank cards, about 30 SIM cards of cellular operators, an office knife, which have evidentiary value for the criminal case, were seized.

Investigation Department of the MIA of Russia Administration for the city of Volgograd instituted a criminal case on the grounds of an offense under part 3 of Article 158 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation.

The investigation suggests that the detainees may be involved in several facts of criminal offenses. Placement to custody was selected as the preventive measure for them. Operative search activities and investigative steps are on-going,” said the Spokesperson for the Russian MIA Irina Volk.