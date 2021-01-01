“Officers of the Criminal Investigation Department of the MIA Administration for the Trans-Baikal Territory suppressed the activity of an organized group, whose members are suspected of committing property crimes. The total material damage exceeded 2.8 million rubles.

It was preliminarily established that a resident of the Trans-Baikal Territory, serving his sentence in prison since 2017, had entered a criminal conspiracy with three of his acquaintances. The offenders got acquainted with the pupils of social institutions who turned 18 years old and established trusting relationships with them. In the process of communication, they found out whether there was money in the accounts of young people, after which they stole it by deception and abuse of trust.

In addition, the defendants used to get acquainted with residents of the region who owned cars. Under various pretexts, they managed to obtain vehicles for personal use. For their return to owners, they demanded a certain amount under the threat of physical violence.

Fearing reprisals, the victims did not file complaints with the police. For several years, the frauds managed to seize the property and funds of citizens, until those facts were revealed as a result of the operational work of criminal investigation officers.

investigator of the Investigative unit of the Investigative Department of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Trans-Baikal Territory has instituted fourteen criminal cases on the grounds of crimes provided for in Articles 158, 159 and 166 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation, which were subsequently merged into one proceeding.

The court chose for three group members a preventive measure in the form of remand in custody, for one more - a recognizance of non-exit and proper conduct. The preliminary investigation continues,” said the Spokesperson for the Russian MIA Irina Volk.