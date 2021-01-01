Police precinct officers of the Police Division No. 21 of the MIA of Russia Administration for the city of Togliatti revealed a fact of fictitious registration of foreigners.

It was established that in early October of this year, an unemployed 37-year-old resident of the Avtozavodsky District of Togliatti, at the place of his registration and residence in an apartment of the house on Kosmonavtov Avenue, illegally registered with the migration register 27 foreign nationals, without intention of subsequently providing them with accommodation.

The suspect was repeatedly warned by the police about responsibility in case of violation of the migration law, but still committed the offense.

The man confessed to the illegal act and explained that he had received for the service a monetary reward.

The Inquiry unit of Police Division No. 21 of the MIA of Russia Administration for the city of Togliatti instituted a criminal case on features of a crime under Article 322.3 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation “Fictitious registration of a foreign citizen or stateless person at the place of stay in the Russian Federation”. This article presumes a maximum punishment in the form of imprisonment for a term of up to three years.

Currently, law enforcement officers are checking the man for involvement in similar offenses.