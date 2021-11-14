As a result of a large-scale interdepartmental operation in the Severo-Baikalsky District, about 2.5 tons of illegally caught Baikal endemic were seized. In the area of the Upper Angara River, law enforcement officers found under the snow several camouflaged caches with fish scattered along the coastline within a radius of 3 kilometers. Sacks of fish were also seized from the winter hut.

In the course of operational activities, officers of the regional MIA and FSB detained two suspects - residents of the Severo-Baikalsky District 31 and 35 years old. To prevent the offenders’ attempt to escape, the police in accordance with paragraph 4 of part 3 of Article 23 of the Federal Law of 07.02.2011 No. 3-FZ “On the Police”, made three warning shots from automatic arms.

The eldest of the detainees has already come to the attention of law enforcement bodies during the special operation. Repeatedly convicted of property crimes and crimes against the person and also brought to criminal responsibility for evading administrative supervision, the offender tried to mislead law enforcement officers by providing false information about himself and his place of residence, but failed.

The police prosecuted the suspects in accordance with the features of a crime stipulated by part 3 of Article 256 of the Russian Criminal Code. The issue of instituting a criminal case against the suspect on the grounds of a crime under paragraphs “a” and “b” of part 2 of Article 175 of the Russian Criminal Code is being considered. Recognizance was selected as the preventive measure for the detainees.

As part of the investigation, the circumstances of the committed unlawful acts and the involvement of other persons in the commission of crimes will be established.

The preliminary damage caused to the state by the unlawful activities amounted to about 28 million rubles.