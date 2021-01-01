During operational-search measures, ES&CC Officers of the MIA of Russia Inter-Municipal Division “Kuraginsky” found that the suspect sold a land plot, providing knowingly false information about the right of ownership, as a result of which she received 240 thousand rubles.

The new owner of the land, without suspecting anything, submitted documents for registration, but it was refused, since the plot was owned by a third party. After which the 27-year-old man applied to the internal affairs bodies.

The police found that earlier the offender had sold the same land-plot, but to another citizen, who became the current owner of that land.

The investigative division of the MIA of Russia Inter-Municipal Division “Kuraginsky” instituted a criminal case, against the 36-year-old local resident, on the grounds of a crime provided for in part 2 of Article 159 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation “Fraud”. The sanction of the article provides for punishment in the form of imprisonment for up to five years.

With respect to the suspect a preventive measure has been chosen in the form of recognizance of non-exit and proper conduct.