“Inspectors of the road patrol service of a detached platoon of the traffic police of the MIA of Russia Division for the Uspensky District of the Krasnodar Territory, Senior Lieutenant of the Police Viktor Bruyak and Junior Lieutenant of the Police Rustam Teshev carried out of the burning house a man poisoned by acrid smoke.

Late at night, while on the patrol route in the village of Konokovo, the policemen saw clouds of smoke over private houses’ area. They reported the incident to the emergency services and hurried to the scene, where they found a burning residential house. Because of the strong gusts of wind, the fire could at any moment spread to neighboring buildings.

According to eyewitnesses, the owner of the dwelling could still be in the house. Without delay, police officers went inside. In one of the rooms, they found a man lying on the floor. He felt ill because of the acrid smoke that flooded the room, which made it impossible for him to leave on his own the engulfed in fire building. Police officers carried the victim outside and gave him first aid, after which they handed him over to the arriving doctors.

Before the arrival of emergency services, traffic police inspectors cordoned off the accident scene and ensured the unimpeded passage of special equipment to the site of the fire.

Relatives and friends of the victim thanked Senior Lieutenant of the Police Viktor Bruyak and Junior Lieutenant of the Police Rustam Teshev for the assistance provided,” said the MIA of Russia Spokesperson Irina Volk.