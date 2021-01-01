“During the “Putina-2021” operation, officers of the MIA of Russia Division for the Khasansky District detained a previously convicted local resident. He is suspected of illegally catching of aquatic biological resources, committed with the infliction of particularly large damage.

It was preliminarily established that the offender conducted illegal fishing on the territory of the “Land of the Leopard” National Park. When inspecting his home, the police found 107 fishes of keta, the catch of which during the spawning period was prohibited. Nets and other tools for fish poaching were also seized. The damage from the illegal activities amounted to more than 400 thousand rubles.

The Investigative unit of the MIA of Russia Division for the Khasansky District have instituted a criminal case on the grounds of a crime under part 3 of Article 256 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation. A preventive measure has been chosen in the form of a recognizance of non-exit and proper conduct.

In total, during the “Putina” operation in the Primorsky Territory, 2.5 km of nets, more than 5 tons of illegally caught salmons, 680 kg of red caviar and 450 kg of crab were seized. 192 administrative offenses were detected, 77 criminal cases were instituted,” said the MIA of Russia Spokesperson Irina Volk.