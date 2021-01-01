“Officers of the Department of Economic Security and Combating the Corruption of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Sakhalin Region revealed the fact of abuse of office by the Chief Doctor of the hospital located in the city of Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk.

According to preliminary data, the offender gave illegal instructions to staff to enter information on vaccination of patients against the new corona-virus infection in state information systems without actual injections and visits to a medical organization. It should be noted that the unused vaccine was destroyed.

The investigators suggest that the suspect is involved in more than 50 episodes of the illegal activity. Medical records of patients, official documentation, unused ampoules, as well as containers into which the vaccine had been poured were seized.

Investigator of the Criminal Investigation Department of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Sakhalin Region instituted a criminal case on the grounds of a crime stipulated by part 1 of Article 285 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation.

Operative search activities and investigative steps are on-going,” said the Spokesperson for the Russian MIA Irina Volk.