“Officers of the Criminal Investigation Department of the MIA of Russia GA for St. Petersburg and the Leningrad Region, together with colleagues from the regional Department of the FSB of Russia, suppressed the activities of a group, whose members were suspected of attempted fraud in the area of car insurance.

According to preliminary data, the offenders purchased expensive cars, and then drove them from Russia to neighboring countries, where the cars were resold. After that, they applied to insurance companies with statements about the theft of vehicles in order to get compensation for the damage allegedly suffered in connection with the theft.

Currently, the circumstances of five episodes of the fraudulent activities have been established. The total amount of insurance payments that the defendants planned to receive is almost 27 million rubles. However, they failed in completing their plans, since their intentions were revealed by the security services of insurance companies. Criminal proceedings with regard to all the facts were instituted by investigators on the grounds of a crime stipulated by part 3 of Article 30 and part 3 of Article 159.5 of the RF Criminal Code.

As a result of operational-search measures, the suspects were detained. They turned out to be three men and three women. The court has chosen for four of them a preventive measure in the form of remand in custody, two are on recognizance of non-exit and proper conduct.

Currently, investigative steps are being taken to establish all the circumstances of the suspects’ unlawful activity,” said the official representative of the Russian MIA Irina Volk.