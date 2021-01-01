Officers of the unit for combating economic crimes of the MIA of Russia Inter-Municipal Division “Suksunsky” during operational activities revealed a fact of illegal logging of forest stands.

It was established that a 51-year-old local resident illegally harvested coniferous wood worth more than seven hundred thousand rubles. The illegal activities of the man became known to the forester, but he preferred not to report it to law enforcement agencies and issued fictitious documents that created the appearance of the legality of the forest felling.

Currently, a criminal case has been instituted against the 51-year-old defendant on the grounds of a crime under part 3 of Article 260 of the Criminal Code “Illegal felling of forest stands”. The forester is suspected of committing a crime under Article 285 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation “Abuse of official powers”. In both criminal cases the investigation is on-going.