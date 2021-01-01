Today, State Secretary - Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation Igor Zubov held in Moscow a working meeting with the Chairperson of the African Union Commission Moussa Faki Mahamat.

The meeting, which took place at the initiative of the African side, was also attended by the Chief of Staff of the Chairman of the CAS, Mohammed El Hasen Lebatt, and the Director for Conflict Resolution of the Department of Political Affairs, Peace and Security of the CAS, Fiona Lontan.

During the event, the parties discussed various issues of ensuring security in Africa. In particular, the fight against terrorism and extremism, countering the spread of drugs, eliminating conflicts on the continent, problems of international information security, as well as Russia's cooperation with law enforcement agencies of African countries in the field of personnel training.

Igor Zubov stressed that the African Union is considered as a leading regional organization that takes an active part in the formation of modern security architecture on the continent.

The State Secretary - Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation thanked his African colleagues for the meeting and confirmed his intention to develop further productive cooperation on the entire range of law enforcement issues.