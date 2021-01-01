“Analysis of statistical data on the state of crime for 10 months of 2021 indicates a decrease in the total number of registered criminal acts by 1.9% compared to 10 months of 2020.

There were registered 6.4% fewer murders and attempted murders, and 11.6% fewer cases of intentional infliction of serious harm to health.

There is a downward trend in acts of brigandage, the number of which decreased by 17.3% compared to last year, robberies - by 19.5%, thefts - by 2.4%, including burglaries - by 16.7%.

The criminal situation on the streets remains under control. In parks, gardens, streets and squares, crimes were registered by 7.9% less than a year ago, including robberies - by 23.7%, thefts - by 4.9%, acts of brigandage - by 19%. The number of criminal acts committed in public places decreased by 6.3%.

The study of socio-criminological data indicates to a decrease of 15.6% in the number of crimes committed by minors or with their involvement, by 8.2% - committed by persons in a state of alcoholic intoxication, by 9.8% - in a state of drug intoxication. This is the result of the preventive work of police precinct officers and juvenile inspectors.

Every fourth crime is committed using IT-technologies. At the same time, the rate of growth of their number slowed down. If in the first half of 2021 the number of cybercrimes increased by 20.3%, then in the ten months of this year - by 8.1%.

Positive results were achieved thanks to the activity of specialized units for solving and investigation of crimes in the field of high technologies. They have been created in the operational and investigative services of the Ministry and its territorial bodies, their employees receive special training and the necessary equipment, which allows increasing efforts in the fight against IT crime.

In cooperation with other agencies, measures ensuring the public order are continued in all regions of the country,” said the MIA of Russia Spokesperson Irina Volk.