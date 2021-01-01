"Officers of the Department for Economic Security and Combating the Corruption of the MIA of Russia General Administration for the Volgograd Region in cooperation with colleagues from the cities of Volgograd and Volzhsky, suppressed the activities of the group, which specialized in the manufacture and sale of unmarked alcoholic beverages.

Investigators found that three offenders organized in warehouses a large-scale production of low-alcohol cocktails and drinks. Ordinary tap water was mixed with alcohol, and then food concentrate was added to the liquid. Containers and equipment were not sanitized. QR codes applied to products and containing information about the date of manufacture, batch number and expiration date, as well as other markings and labels were made without registration with the Federal Service for Alcohol Market Regulation.

The assortment consisted of fifteen items. During a working shift, the accomplices managed to make about two tons of surrogate, which was later sold through retail network. Moreover, the owners of trade outlets selling beer and other alcoholic beverages were not interested in either the quality of the goods or the authenticity of the accompanying documents.

Investigators, together with operatives, forensic experts and dog handlers with the participation of Rosgvardia, conducted searches at the residences of the defendants, in warehouses and production facilities, as a result of which more than 3.5 tons of alcoholic beverages, 200 liters of alcohol, two installations for the production of alcohol-containing products with a volume of about two thousand liters each, mobile phones, computers, flash drives, cash, as well as draft records were seized.

Criminal proceedings were instituted against three suspects on the grounds of crimes under part six of Article 171.1 and part one of Article 171.3 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation.

Further measures are being taken to establish trade outlets engaged in retail trade in falsified alcoholic beverages, as well as to seize the surrogate,” said the official representative of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia Irina Volk.