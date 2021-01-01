“Officers of the units for Economic Security and Combating the Corruption of the MIA of Russia GA for the Saratov Region detained suspects of fraud in the provision of legal services in insurance.

According to available information, employees of a private company offered citizens full legal support for the procedure of obtaining insurance payments. Victims of road accidents or relatives of those killed in them applied for those services. The attackers got issued powers of attorney, including for opening and maintaining bank accounts of customers. Part of the money received on them was stolen by the frauds.

By now four victims of unlawful activities of the accomplices have been identified. The preliminary material damage caused to citizens amounted to about two million rubles.

As a result of operational-search measures with the power support of the Rosgvardia, the suspects were detained. During twenty searches at their places of residence and in the offices of the company, the police seized computer equipment, mobile phones and documents on insurance payments that have evidentiary value for the criminal case. There were also found funds in the amount of more than one million rubles.

Investigator of the Investigation Department of the MIA of Russia Administration for the city of Saratov instituted a criminal case on the grounds of an offense under part 3 of Article 159 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation which were combined into one proceeding. Three of the defendants are in custody, with regard to one defendant, a preventive measure in the form of recognizance of non-exit and appropriate conduct was chosen.

Currently, operative investigative steps are being taken to establish all the accomplices and all the facts of criminal activity,” said the Spokesperson for the Russian MIA Irina Volk.