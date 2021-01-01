“Officers of the linear police division at the airport of the city of Kemerovo brought to administrative responsibility a woman for petty hooliganism.

The police received a message from the representative of an airline that in the sterile zone of the domestic flights terminal of the Kemerovo International Airport named after A.A. Leonov, a passenger of the Kemerovo - Moscow flight was violating public order.

The Police found out that the representative of the airline disallowed the woman to board the aircraft because of the presence of signs of alcohol intoxication. She reacted to that by using obscene language against him and grabbing his outerwear.

In the duty-unit the brawler, a resident of the Moscow Region, continued to behave aggressively. During the preparation of the protocol on an administrative offense, she tried to take away her passport from a police officer and tore off her protective mask.

The woman was sentenced to an administrative penalty in the form of a fine. The Kemerovo Investigation Department on Transport of the Eastern Interregional Investigation Department on Transport of the Investigative Committee of Russia instituted a criminal case on the grounds of a crime under Article 318 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation,” said the official representative of the Russian MIA Irina Volk.