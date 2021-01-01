From journalists of the First channel, the press center of the MIA of Russia received information about the whereabouts of a resident of the village of Gore-Gryaz of the Yaroslavl Region Aleksey Aleksandrovich Kotov, who had gone missing about 20 years ago.

According to journalists of the First channel, the citizen of Russia was illegally held by unknown persons in the Karaganda Region of the Republic of Kazakhstan. He managed to make a video message asking for help, which reached the TV program. Relatives of Aleksey Kotov identified him on the video.

Employees of the press-center of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia and the Department of International Cooperation of the MIA of Russia immediately organized a check of the information received. The information was transferred to the head of the Representative Office of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia in the Republic of Kazakhstan. The Police Department of the Karaganda Region was focused on the search for Aleksey Kotov.

According to the results of the check, the information found objective confirmation. Thanks to the measures taken, the Russian citizen was released. Kazakhstani law enforcement agencies launched a pre-trial investigation into the fact under Article 126 “Illegal deprivation of liberty” of the Criminal Code of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

Currently, Aleksey Kotov, accompanied by the head of the Representative Office of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia in the Republic of Kazakhstan, is heading for Nur-Sultan. Together with the Consular Section of the Embassy of the Russian Federation in the Republic of Kazakhstan, organizational issues related to his return to Russia will be resolved.