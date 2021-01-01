During an operational and preventive action, officers of the Migration Department of the MIA of Russia GA for the Samara Region revealed the fact of fictitious registration at the place of stay of citizens of one of the neighboring republics.

From the materials of the criminal case it follows that from June to August of this year, a resident of Samara born in 1979, who had previously been repeatedly convicted of fraud, drug trafficking and theft, illegally registered 167 foreign citizens with the migration register at his place of residence in the apartment of a multi-storey building located on Cheremshanskaya Street in the Kirovsky District of Samara. He was not planning to provide those citizens with accommodation in the future.

During the interview, the man explained that the police had warned him about responsibility in case of violation of migration legislation, but he still violated the law and received a monetary reward of more than fifty thousand rubles for his services.

The Inquiry unit of Police Division No. 3 of the MIA of Russia Administration for the city of Samara instituted a criminal case against the suspect on the features of a crime under Article 322.3 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation “Fictitious registration of a foreign citizen or stateless person at the place of stay in the Russian Federation”. This article presumes a maximum punishment in the form of imprisonment for a term of up to three years.