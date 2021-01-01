The duty-unit of the MIA of Russia Division for the Blagodarnensky Urban District received a message from an employee of one of the gas stations. The woman reported that customers tried to pay for fuel with bills that aroused suspicions of their authenticity.

Arrived at the scene officers of the Division for Economic Security and Combating the Corruption of the Blagodarnensky police, together with colleagues from the FSB Department of the region, found that the fake money was given to the cashier by two residents of one of the neighboring regions. During a personal search in the presence of witnesses, twenty banknotes worth five thousand rubles were found and seized from the men.

Operatives took the citizens to the district department of internal affairs for further proceedings. The study showed that the banknotes were counterfeit and did not meet the requirements of Goznak products.

The men confessed to the crime and explained that they had purchased banknotes on the Internet. After the online payment, they received data on the location of the so-called cache with money in one of the cities of the Southern Russia. Arriving at the place, they took the banknotes and, on the way back decided to pay with one bill at the gas station.

The Inquiry unit of the MIA of Russia Division for the Blagodarnensky Urban District prosecuted the suspect on the features of a crime stipulated by part 3 of Article 30, part 1 of Article 186 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation “Attempted Making, Storing, Transporting or Selling of Counterfeit Money or Securities”. Now the suspects are detained pursuant to Article 91 of the Criminal Procedure Code of the Russian Federation.