The Kaluga Linear Division on Transport of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia received a statement from Nigerian citizens that they had been robbed in an electric train with the “Moscow - Kaluga-1” route.

The foreigners said that on the way an unknown man took a set near them, introduced himself, asked where they were from, and started a conversation. After a while, the girls decided to take a nap. One of them sat down in a free seat across the aisle and the second made herself comfortable in her seat and fell asleep.

After a while, the foreign citizen felt some movement next to her, opened her eyes, saw her opened backpack, and raised the noise. The new friend instantly hid in the carriage vestibule, and then left the train. After checking the purse, in which, in addition to her own money, there was cash of her friend, the girl discovered the loss of 55,000 rubles.

Upon arrival at the final station, the friends turned to the linear division. According to the victims, the fellow traveler told them that he had previously been convicted, recently got released from prison and even showed his tattoos.

Officers of the criminal investigation unit of the Kaluga Linear Division viewed the footage from the CCTV cameras installed in the carriages of the electric train. Their lenses captured the moment of theft of funds and the offender himself.

During the operational-search activities, the identity of the suspect was established, the man was detained in the Bryansk Region at the place of residence and taken to the duty unit of the linear division.

The attacker was a 29-year-old previously repeatedly convicted man, who was released from prison only in September of this year and was under administrative supervision.

The investigation unit of the MIA of Russia Linear Division on Transport for the Kaluga Region instituted a criminal case against the offender on the crime features stipulated by part 1 of Article 161 of the Russian Criminal Code “Robbery”. Placement to custody was selected as the preventive measure for him. The investigation continues.