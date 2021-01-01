“Officers of the MIA of Russia General Administration for the Moscow Region, together with colleagues from the Ruzsky Urban District detained a native of the Republic of Nigeria, suspected of fraud.

It was preliminarily established that the offender got registered on one of the dating sites under a female name. During correspondence with a resident of the suburban village of Tuchkovo, he told a fictional story that he lived in the United States but was currently serving as a medical nurse in the Syrian Arab Republic. There were valuables and money left that he could not take out. The imaginary nurse asked for help in paying and receiving the shipment with things. The man agreed.

Subsequently, the swindler sent his new friend a photo of a fake receipt for sending things to Russia. And after a while he contacted the man and now introduced himself as a courier of the transport company. He said that it was necessary to pay about 1.5 thousand US dollars for the arrived parcel. The victim borrowed money from a friend, transferred it to the specified accounts, after which the offender stopped communicating.

Investigator of the MIA of Russia Division for the Ruzsky Urban District instituted a criminal case on the grounds of a crime under Article 159 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation.

As a result of operational-search measures, police officers identified and with the support of the Rosgvardia detained the suspects in the Urban District of Balashikha. During the inspection of his place of residence, mobile phones, SIM cards, bank cards and other items of evidentiary value for the criminal case were found and seized.

Placement to custody was selected as the preventive measure for the suspect. The preliminary investigation continues,” said the Spokesperson for the Russian MIA Irina Volk.