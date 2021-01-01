“Officers of the MIA of Russia Administration for the city of Nizhny Novgorod detained a suspect of the illegal cultivation of plants containing narcotic drugs.

The police received a report of a domestic conflict in one of the houses on Lenin Avenue. Arriving at the scene, the police entered the apartment where a 46-year-old senior researcher of one of the city universities and his mother lived. In the man's room, police found two plastic boxes with grown mushrooms. They were seized, and the citizen was taken to the police division.

According to the results of the forensic examination, in the seized boxes there were more than 860 fruiting bodies of mushrooms containing the narcotic substance psilocin.

The Investigator of Division No. 3 of the MIA of Russia Administration for the city of Nizhny Novgorod instituted a criminal case on the grounds of a crime under part 2 of Article 231 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation. With respect to the suspect a preventive measure has been chosen in the form of recognizance of non-exit and proper conduct.

The preliminary investigation continues,” said the Spokesperson for the Russian MIA Irina Volk.