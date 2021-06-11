In order to implement the Federal Law of June 11, 2021 No. 170-FZ “On Amendments to Certain Legislative Acts of the Russian Federation in Connection with the Adoption of the Federal Law “On State Control (Supervision) and Municipal Control in the Russian Federation”, the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia has developed a draft decree of the President of the Russian Federation “On Amendments to the Decree of the President of the Russian Federation of December 21, 2016 No. 699”, aimed at improving legal regulation in certain areas related to the organization and implementation of state control (supervision) and municipal control.

The draft decree clarifies the wording of the types of federal state control (supervision) carried out by the MIA of Russia. The amendments specify the names of certain types of state control (supervision) in terms of the organization and implementation of federal state metrological control (supervision), federal state fire supervision, federal state sanitary and epidemiological control (supervision), as well as federal state veterinary control (supervision).

The draft decree also includes provisions on the assignment to the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia of powers to implement a new type of federal state control (supervision) in the field of treatment of animals from the perspective of compliance with mandatory requirements in the field of treatment of service animals, as a federal executive body that uses service animals, and is supervising organizations that use service animals.