“At the airport of the Moroccan city of Casablanca, Shamil Salikhov, who was wanted on charges of committing crimes under Article 158 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation, was handed over to officers of the NCB of Interpol of the MIA of Russia and the FPS of Russia.
It was preliminarily established that in 2015 the offender as part of a group of persons had repeatedly participated in the theft of cattle in the territory of the Republic of Kalmykia. Both private owners and livestock enterprises suffered from the actions of the group.
In March 2016, a criminal case was instituted. The defendant, who had fled from the investigation, was charged in absentia and a preventive measure in the form of remand in custody was chosen against him. Based on the request of the Ministry of Internal Affairs in the Republic of Kalmykia, he was put on the wanted list through Interpol channels.
In March 2021, the offender has been detained in the Kingdom of Morocco and currently extradited to Russia,” said the official representative of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia Irina Volk.
