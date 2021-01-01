“Inspector-dog-handlert of the Center for Police-Dog Service of the MIA of Russia GA for St. Petersburg and the Leningrad Region, Senior Sergeant of the Police Olga Filippova with her service dog found the missing teenager.

The police of the Admiralteysky District of St. Petersburg got a statement from a woman that her 13-year-old grandson without warning had left the house on the Obvodny Canal and did not return.

The police promptly arrived to the indicated address. They interviewed the relatives of the missing boy and began examining the surrounding area. Inspector-dog-handlert Olga Filippova with a service dog named Cadiz were involved in the search activities.

Sniffing the boy's things, the dog confidently took the trail. The dog led the employees through the territory of the nearby former plant to the embankment, after which it proceeded towards Staro-Peterhosky Avenue. At the intersection, she came to the door of a nearby café. The boy was found there. He had not injuries, and was handed over to his relatives,” said the official representative of the Russian MIA Irina Volk.