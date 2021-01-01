“Officers of the MIA of Russia GA for Drug Control together with colleagues from the Kaliningrad Region suppressed the activities of a group that specialized in contactless sale of narcotic drugs.

According to preliminary data, the clandestine business was organized by an 18-year-old local resident who had created a store in the shadow segment of the Internet. The young man picked up cache-fillers and interregional couriers transporting drugs from the Moscow Region to the Kaliningrad Region by water and air transport.

According to available information, the offenders made more than 9 thousand transactions. They were also establishing a network for the sale of prohibited substances in other regions.

As a result of a complex of operational-search measures with the power support of officers of the special unit “Grom”, the alleged leader of the group and six of his accomplices were detained.

One of the drug couriers was a 36-year-old athlete from Kaliningrad. In Moscow, he loaded the prohibited product into the car purchased specifically for the purpose. Then he went to the Leningrad Region, from where he sent his vehicle by ferry to Baltiysk.

The police found out the date and time of delivery of the car loaded with drugs, arrived at the port of Baltiysk and during the inspection of the car found in the engine compartment a bundle with a powdery substance hidden in one of the containers. The study showed that in the bundle there was a synthetic drug, the so-called “salt” weighing about 1 kilogram.

The Police suggest that the four detainees performed the role of cache-fillers. Among them there is a married couple who have organized their own store on the Darknet.

In addition, in the city of Fryazino, Moscow Region, investigators found a cache with heroin weighing 125 grams, which was allegedly purchased by the leader of the group for further resale.

The investigator of the Investigation Department of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Kaliningrad Region instituted a criminal case on the grounds of the offense under Article 30 and Article 228.1 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation.

Operative search activities and investigative steps are on-going,” said the Spokesperson for the Russian MIA Irina Volk.