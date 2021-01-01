“Last week, two sports events of international level were held. Excellent results were achieved by representatives of the Russian police.

The World Sambo Championship was held in Tashkent, the capital of Uzbekistan. Officers of internal affairs bodies from the Moscow Region distinguished themselves in competitions among men.

Policeman of the Police Patrol Service of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Urban District of Elektrostal Senior Sergeant of the Police Nikita Kletskov became the world champion in sports sambo in the weight category up to 68 kilograms. Policeman of the special regiment of the police of the MIA of Russia GA for the Moscow Region, Sergeant of the Police Sheikh-Mansur Khabibulaev won gold in the discipline "combat sambo" in the weight category up to 64 kilograms.

Policeman of the Temporary Detention Facility of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Naro-Fominsky Urban District, Senior Sergeant of the Police Sergei Ryabov and policeman of the Police Patrol Service of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Urban District of Domodedovo, Senior Sergeant of the Police Hertek Sayan became silver medalists.

In the women's competitions, Assistant of the operational duty-officer of the duty unit of the MIA of Russia Inter-District Administration “Krasnoyarskoye” police sergeant Olga Artoshina distinguished herself, by winning gold in the weight category over 80 kilograms. Having won in fights with rivals from Turkmenistan, the Dominican Republic and Georgia, she met in the final with an athlete from Ukraine. The match ended with a score of 8:0 in favor of Olga Artoshina.

At the World Cup in hand-to-hand combat held at the same time in Moscow, the first place in the weight category up to 70 kilograms was taken by police private Yulia Sanzharova, a cadet of the 132nd platoon of the Faculty of Training of Interrogators of the I.D. Putilin Belgorod Law Institute of the MIA of Russia. Julia is a master of sports of Russia in hand-to-hand combat, last year she became the champion of Russia among juniors, and this year - the champion of Russia among adults. Now she has added to her titles the title of a World Cup winner.

The leadership and staff of the Russian MIA wholeheartedly congratulate their colleague on high sports achievements and wish them good health, success in service and new victories,” said the Russian MIA Spokesperson Irina Volk.

Photo: official website of the International Sambo Federation and personal archives